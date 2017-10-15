In the wake of the news that TNT would pull the plug on Major Crimes after its sixth season, the show's creator, James Duff, has offered some words of encouragement to fans of the series who might be interested in seeing it continue.

In a mini-question and answer series he posted on Facebook, Duff told followers that the forthcoming final (?) season would be satisfying, writing, "We return on Halloween for thirteen episodes in a row, ending our run with a two-part finale (in the middle of January). Our company crafted this year's storytelling to take you on an emotional ride that attempts to honor our almost fourteen years together."

However, he did say that the possibility that the show might be picked up for further seasons by another network or streaming provider, as has been increasingly common in recent years, isn't altogether foreclosed -- but he's still only cautiously optimistic about that prospect.

Duff wrote, "Transferring Major Crimes to a streaming platform would probably be a net plus in subscriptions for the company that took the risk. I am sure a large part of our audience would follow. But the acquisition of Major Crimes would be purely a business decision ... Major Crimes is the property of Warner Brothers Television Studio; most other distribution platforms are focused on not only airing new shows, but also owning them. This is a bit of inside baseball (and I promise not digress into a discussion about the Sherman Anti-Trust Act), but it is a challenging factor in deciding where else Major Crimes could live."

Following TNT's decision to ax the series, fans reacted to the news by launching the #SaveMajorCrimes hashtag on Twitter in an effort to shop their fandemonium out to other potential buyers for the series.

Major Crimes Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c on TNT.