True Detective will look to shake off a disappointing second season in the upcoming third season, which is almost certainly, definitely happening.

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys updated the situation on the HBO crime drama at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Wednesday, saying the network was "much closer" to officially announcing Season 3. Bloys also confirmed that Luke Cage scene-stealer and Moonlight star Mahershala Ali will star.

"I have read five scripts for a third season and I think they are terrific," Bloys said. "We have a deal with Mahershala Ali to play the lead. Right now, we are talking to directors. When we find a director that we want to hire we'll be a go for that. We're much closer on True Detective."

True Detective Season 3 Is Being Revived with Deadwood's David Milch

Deadwood's David Milch and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto are working together on the third season which was never a sure thing after the poorly received second season. But from the sound of Bloys' words, it's going to happen.

