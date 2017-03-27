True Detective refuses to die despite the fact many viewers would probably prefer it.

According to Entertainment Weekly, creator Nic Pizzolatto has written a couple of scripts for a potential third season -- despite the fact HBO hasn't officially ordered more episodes of the anthology series, which received critical acclaim in its first season but universal ridicule in its second.

However, there might be some good news on the horizon for the beleaguered show. EW also reports that Pizzolatto has roped Deadwood and NYPD Blue creator David Milch into his attempt at a third round in the ring. Having someone as experienced and talented as Milch by his side will definitely help Pizzolatto and improve the show's writing, but the extent of Milch's involvement is unclear because the collaboration is still in the early stages.

Unfortunately, this new development likely also halts any forward momentum Milch's other high-profile project, the long-gestating Deadwood film, had. The film was rumored for years following the expensive show's untimely demise in 2006, but HBO confirmed in January 2016 that a script had been greenlit. Star Ian McShane, who next appears in the upcoming Starz drama American Gods, recently confirmed the existence of said script, but couldn't say much more.

"They're hoping it will [happen]," McShane told Newsweek. "Whether it's just pie-in-the-sky bullsh-t, I don't know. There is a script. It's being rewritten, but they could say it's being rewritten for another 10 years."

Milch has also gone through some personal difficulties in recent years. Last year, it was reported that he had gambled away more than $100 million on horse racing and was in significant debt to the tune of $17 million.