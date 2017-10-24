There's a vacancy at the State Department on Madam Secretary, and Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez is stepping in to fill it.

Bebe Neuwirth, who played Elizabeth McCord's (Téa Leoni) chief of staff Nadine Tolliver, left the show and her last episode was Sunday. Ramirez is taking her place. She'll play Kat Sandoval, who CBS describes as "a brilliant political strategist, legendary in D.C. for her talent and for abruptly dropping out of politics until Elizabeth manages to coax her back into the State Department."

Ramirez is best known for playing Dr. Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy from 2006 to 2016. She was one of the show's most popular characters until she left to focus on producing. Her most recent movie, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, a documentary by David France about transgender LGBTQ civil rights pioneers Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson, premiered on Netflix. She's also a Tony winner for Monty Python's Spamalot in 2005. This is her first series regular role since leaving Grey's.

Ramirez's debut episode airs on Nov. 19. Here's your first look at Kat Sandoval.

Sara Ramirez, Madam Secretary

Madam Secretary airs Sundays on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)