Bye bye Bebe!

Bebe Neuwirth left Madam Secretary in an emotional episode Sunday night. Neuwirth had been a series regular on CBS' political drama since it premiered in 2014, playing Elizabeth McCord's (Téa Leoni) chief of staff Nadine Tolliver.

In the episode, Nadine left politics to spend more time with her son and son-to-be-born grandchild, which is pretty funny, because "leaving to spend more time with my family" is a stock phrase used to save face in high-profile firings or exits under fishy circumstances. But Nadine Tolliver is an upstanding citizen, and she left after giving a big hug to her boss and delivering a very timely assessment of American politics. "I love public service, but it's gotten so vicious," she said. "Somehow, we've become our own worst enemy. And I don't want to spend the rest of my career fighting."

Bebe Neuwirth, Madam Secretary

Neuwirth posted her own farewell message on Twitter after the episode aired.

"So grateful for my time @MadamSecretary - a wonderful show where I love the cast, crew, background artists. #lifelongfriends," she wrote. "So grateful to @CBS for accepting my request to depart @MadamSecretary and writing a beautiful exit for me."

The two-time Emmy winner has not announced what she's leaving Madam Secretary to do. Maybe she too will be spending more time with her family.

Madam Secretary airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)