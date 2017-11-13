Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Lucifer is a show that's all about daddy issues, but would they ever actually introduce God? Don't rule it out!

Although there are currently no plans to introduce Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) dear ol' dad, co-showrunner Joe Henderson says they're simply waiting to "find a story worthy" of bringing in the game-changing character.

"It is one of those things that is such a big moment," Henderson tells TV Guide. "The fun of God is that Lucifer projects so much onto him, so not meeting him allows Lucifer to keep doing that. The question is when storywise we want to completely meet the person, or is it always more interesting to always have him be the absent father?"

While Henderson and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich mull over when the right time (if any) is to meet God, they do already have a few actors in mind. So if you see Edward James Olmos, William Shatner or John Cleese join Lucifer in a mystery role, be on high alert.