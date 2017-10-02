[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Lucifer's Season 3 premiere.]

We already knew Lucifer (Tom Ellis) got his angel wings back, but now we're starting to get hints as to why.

During Lucifer's third season premiere, Lucifer revealed the return of his feathered accessories and loss of his Devil face to his brother Amenadiel (DB Woodside), who remarked that they may be a sign that Lucifer has finally been redeemed. "Perhaps Father is trying to show you that you've been forgiven," Amenadiel suggested. "Brother, if you can be redeemed, that means that anyone can. Now isn't that divine?"

However, Amenadiel is completely missing the point. The question he should be asking isn't whether Lucifer can be redeemed, it's whether or not he wants to be. After having defined himself as the Devil for so long, Lucifer is now faced with questions over who he would be if he isn't the Prince of Darkness -- and it's a question he doesn't necessarily want to answer right now.

"When you're used to being a certain thing, being defined a certain way, that's your identity, that's what you stand for. And then somebody tells you you're something else," showrunner Ildy Modrovich tells TV Guide.

"I think that what Lucifer is going to find again this season is, 'well, maybe I don't want to be what my father says I am.'" Modrovich continues. "And that's really what this season's arc is about: who he wants to be defined as."

Of course, we know that it wasn't Lucifer's dad who put the angel wings back on his fallen son; it was the Sinnerman. And Lucifer's rebellion against his potential angelic redemption is going to play right into his mysterious new foe's hands...

