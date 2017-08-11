The Devil (Tom Ellis) will have some stiff competition for Chloe's (Lauren German) heart this season on Lucifer.

When Tom Welling joins the series as Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, he'll quickly develop a romantic connection with the detective (much to Lucifer's chagrin). "It's strange because Lucifer is not used to having any sort of competition, certainly on the sexual front. So I think he's been very safe in the knowledge that he and the detective have a very special connection," Ellis teased to TV Guide.

But once Lucifer realizes there's someone else vying for Chloe's heart, the love triangle will bring out the worst in the Lord of Darkness. "Obviously, when someone comes into the fold and makes [Chloe] look in a different direction, one can only imagine how that affects Lucifer and his envy and jealousy and all the other bad things that he's made up of," Ellis explained.

Though Lucifer fans will surely begrudge Pierce for getting in between the show's best 'ship, Welling insisted that Pierce isn't all bad. "You might not like him off the bat, but you hang in there and you'll be surprised about why he's there and what he's doing and how he shakes things up," the actor revealed.

Lucifer premieres Monday, Oct. 2 at 8/7c on Fox.