Love Connectionis sticking around!

The rebooted reality show hosted by Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen was renewed for a second season at Fox, TV Guide has learned.

"Andy Cohen is a phenomenal host, not only because he has brought so much fun to the show but also because he truly wants these participants to find love, and that genuine level of interest enables him to elicit both touching and hilariously awkward dating moments from them," said Rob Wade, Fox's President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, in a statement.

Andy Cohen: The Real Housewives of New YorkReunion will Expose the Cracks in Luann and Tom's Marriage

Love Connection's original run lasted from 1983 to 1994 and then came back for a one-year stint in 1998 before Cohen and Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss rebooted it this summer.

Each episode of Love Connection focuses on a single man or woman who can't seem to find their soulmate. After telling Cohen what they are looking for in a romantic partner, he sets them up on three dates in hope of finding them the one.

Love Connection airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.