Where does Luann go from here? Question mark.

The Real Housewives of New York star has officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino. Though Bravo fans all knew this day would come, none of them -- not even Real Housewives' executive producer Andy Cohen -- expected Lu and Tom to fall apart so soon.

"I was both surprised and not surprised," Cohen tells TV Guide. "But I was surprised, I was. I just didn't expect -- It was so fast. It was very sudden to me."

The news of the divorce came two weeks after Bravo filmed an alleged 10 hours of footage for a three-part reunion show. Despite reports that RHONY will reshoot at least some aspects of the reunion to stop it from feeling dated, Cohen says the reunion, as it stands, is that much more fascinating in the wake of the divorce.

"The reunion was shot before the divorce was announced, but what you'll see at the reunion are the first cracks that we noticed in the relationship," he teases. "Luann was forthcoming about some things that I had not seen before and certainly watching, knowing how it ended, gives it a whole new meaning."

The prolific Bravo personality said he'd love to do a sit-down with Lu (maybe on his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, perhaps?) to discuss what happened with Tom and her next steps. But the biggest question Cohen has on his mind? "I would ask her how she will handle the other women saying, 'I told you so,'" he says.

Although the other women are likely going to be more smug than supportive, Luann still has a few good summers left, so we're sure she'll land on her feet and not in a bush. Plus, if Cohen has his way, he'll help her find romance again on his Fox revival of Love Connection. "I would love to see Luann next season. Sure, why not?" Cohen says. "I need to find her a great guy with money."

