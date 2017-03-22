Oh man. The first trailer for the Love Actually sequel is here to bring us right back to 2003 in the best way possible.

Kicking off with an early aughts iPod playing the film's iconic orchestral theme, the trailer shows the reunited cast busting out the ol' cue cards again to ask fans to tune into the Red Nose Day special to see what happened to all your favorite characters from the British rom-com. Oh, and also to debate who aged the best, which everyone agrees isn't Colin Firth. (Although we beg to differ.)

As part of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day Special, which helps to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty, Hugh Grant, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Marcus Bigstocke and Rowan Atkinson will all reprise their roles. The short film, titled Red Nose Day Actually, will be helmed by the original writer-director Richard Curtis.

The Love Actually sequel will air as part of the Red Nose Day Special on Thursday, May 25 at 10/9c on NBC.