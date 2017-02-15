

The Love Actually cast will reunite to film a short follow-up to the 2003 holiday classic in the name of charity.

As part of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day Special, which helps to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty, Hugh Grant, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Marcus Bigstocke and Rowan Atkinson will all reprise their roles to show what their Love Actually characters are up to in 2017. The short film will be helmed by the original writer-director Richard Curtis.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Curtis said in a statement. "Who has aged best? -- I guess that's the big question... or is it so obviously Liam? We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part -- and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that'll be fun -- very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day -- and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

The short film, called Red Nose Day Actually, will air as part of the Red Nose Day Special on Thursday, May 25 on NBC.