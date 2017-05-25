Love Actually has been considered one of the best Christmas films for almost 15 years now and the mega-star cast reunited to give fans another taste of their romantic magic. This time it was in the name of charity rather than Christmas cheer.

The cast of Love Actually filmed a mini-reunion special called Red Nose Day Actually. The short originally aired during the British airing of the Red Nose Day charity special in March. However, it was finally shown to American audiences on Thursday night during the US version of the charity special with a special bonus scene featuring Laura Linney that showed everyone where their favorite characters ended up after a decade and a half.

Here's exactly how each of them ended up:

Martine McCutcheon and Hugh Grant, Red Nose Day Actually

Juliet, Peter and Mark

As shown in the Red Nose Day Actually trailer, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) is still up to his old sign-creating tricks. He made one small pass at Juliet (Keira Knightley), but it turns out that Mark has not only grown a beard (that no one likes) but he's also married. Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) isn't that worried though and in the end, both couples seem very happy with their lives.

Billy Mack

Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) is back to recreating classics in the name of raising money. He's going for the blunt approach this time with a new hit "Give Me All Your Money," which he premiered at Radio Watford. On a tragic note, Billy admits that his manager Joe (Gregor Fisher) passed away from a massive heart attack. In brighter news, he's upgraded his "best shag" to a Kardashian -- though he's not sure which one.

Rufus

Rufus (Rowan Atkinson) is still working in retail and still takes gift wrapping more seriously than anyone else on the planet.

Jamie and Aurelia

Jamie (Colin Firth) and Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) are still madly in love despite a sizable language barrier. They have three children -- two boys and one girl -- who seem to have Jamie very frazzled. There's a big surprise that there is a fourth baby on the way, though Jamie is under the impression he's getting a special dinner instead of a new kid. How are they all going to fit in the car?

Sarah and ???

Sarah (Laura Linney) didn't end up with Karl (Rodrigo Santoro), but fans were finally able to see the sweet woman get the happy ending she deserves. It turns out Sarah is married to someone who looks like Patrick Dempsey (because the nameless character was played by Patrick Dempsey). He appreciates what a great wife she is so we have to say we approve. Good for you Sarah!

Daniel, Sam and Joanna

Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) is still obsessed with love and confiding in his stepfather (Liam Neeson) on a bench by the Thames. However, it seems that Sam has finally figured out his heart and after over a decade away from each other, it's led back to Joanna (Olivia Olson). The two childhood lovebirds reconnected while Sam has been living in New York and the gorgeous songstress came all the way to London to ask Daniel's permission to marry Sam. We want to know who is going to sing at that wedding.

David and Natalie

David (Hugh Grant) and Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) are back at 10 Downing Street as David returns to being Prime Minister after some time away from politics. He's still got the rhythm, but not the grace as he injures himself pretty badly to Drake's "Hotline Bling."

However, the emotional impact of the entire reunion hits hard when David gives an emotional speech to the British press core that mirrors the sentimental monologue he delivered in the original movie about the greatness of England.

"Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too," David said. "Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid. Today's Red Nose Day and people are giving cash to people they will never meet, but whose pain and fear they feel and want to fight. So, it's not just romantic love that is all around. Most people still, every day, everywhere have enough love in their hearts to help human beings in trouble. Good is going to win. I'm actually sure of it."

David always knows how to touch your heart, but he hasn't lost his jokes either. The special ends when someone in the press asks him what he thinks the best Christmas movie is.

"Don't be stupid. Everyone knows its Elf," David quips.

We'll have to respectfully disagree, sir.

Funds from Red Nose Day go to thousands of charities that help children around the world have brighter futures. You can donate to Red Nose Day by checking out its Facebook page or by visiting RedNoseDay.org