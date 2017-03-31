Love Actually never seems to stop having a moment, but it's been having an even bigger moment than usual lately.

Last week a short film sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy classic aired in Great Britain as part of the Red Nose Day charity drive, catching audiences up with what all the characters have been up to. It won't air stateside until May 25, but to make up for it there will be an American exclusive scene with Laura Linney.

The short didn't bring the cast together, though, since their stories were still separate. But EW took it upon itself to reunite much of the cast for its "Untold Stories" issue -- or at least claim to. Here's Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy and more in the same room, though not necessarily at the same time:

The cast of Love Actually

Because it's Christmas, and on Christmas you tell the truth, we can't lie to you: the photo doesn't actually show a reunion. It's a composite of photos taken on the set of the Love Actually sequel between February 15 and March 7. But, you can imagine they're all together again as one happy family!

The Love Actually sequel will air as part of NBC's Red Nose Day special on May 25.