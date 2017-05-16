Two weeks before its big primetime premiere, Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is offering a preview of the drama to come.

A trailer for Lifetime's biopic of Michael Jackson is here, offering a glimpse at how the network intends to approach its unauthorized dramatization of the last two, tumultuous years of Jackson's life.

The behind-the-scenes look at the King of Pop will be told from the perspective of Jackson's bodyguards, but the trailer gives just as much screentime to the man himself -- played with uncanny precision by famous Jackson impersonator Navi.

Chad L. Coleman and Sam Adegoke play bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, who wrote the book on which the TV movie is based, and who appear here as reluctant witnesses in a hearing to determine whether Jackson's death could have been prevented. The singer died while preparing for an extravagant comeback tour which was intended to relaunch his career. His physician, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his role in Jackson's death.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres Monday, May 29 at 8/7c on Lifetime.