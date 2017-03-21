Lifetime dropped news of a huge cache of coming content Tuesday when the network announced dates for its Menendez Brothers movie, the Michael Jackson story Michael Jackson: Finding Neverland as well as the development of other new movies and shows.

First comes Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, which offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the drama in the performer's life during his last two years alive -- as told through the perspective of Jackson's two most trusted bodyguards. That premieres Memorial Day, May 29 at 8/7c. The network's take on the Menendez Brothers story, Menendez: Blood Brothers, will air June 10 at 8/7c.

Also on the movie front, Anjelica Huston will star in Watcher in the Woods, a rework of the '80s classic to be executive produced and directed by Melissa Joan Hart. Huston will play Mrs. Alywood, the frantic mother whose daughter, Karen, vanished in the English countryside.

Lifetimeis adapting Story of a Girl, based on a novel of the same name that examines what happens after a 13-year-old girl's sex tape is released; it's being directed by Kyra Sedgwick. I Am Elizabeth Smart, the officially authorized flick about the real-life Elizabeth Smart, will feature Smart narrating the story of how she was snatched at age 14 and spent nine months held captive by a madman who drugged, starved and raped her until she escaped. Smart is an executive producer; the film starts production in Vancouver in May.

Another real-life tale on the way: a yarn about three women who stood up to leaders in order to address the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Cher will executive produce and star in Flint, which also lists Katie Couric and Chicago's Craig Zadan and Neil Meron as executive producers.

Some unscripted series are coming, too. One is This Time Next Year, which stars Cat Deely and follows ordinary people over the course of a year as they make big life changes. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid is shepherding Model Moms, which finds her coaching young models to succeed on the runway and off.

"We are proud to launch such a robust offering of innovative programming with this award-winning group of talent," Liz Gateley, EVP and Head of Programming said in an announcement. "As we look to tell the stories that otherwise wouldn't be told, through the vision and words of true-life experiences and female storytellers, Lifetime imagines all that's possible for women, both on screen and beyond."

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres Monday, May 29 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Menendez: Blood Brothers premieres Saturday, June 10 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Story of a Girl airs Sunday, July 23 at 8/7c on Lifetime.