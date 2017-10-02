Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Despite its comedic elements and a bromance for the ages, at the end of they day Lethal Weapon is a pretty dark show. But did you ever think it would get bleak enough to kill off its own main character?

In most cases, vengeful vendettas tend to play out poorly for the avenger, and during a sit down with showrunner Matt Miller, TV Guide learned that Riggs' (Clayne Crawford) story will be no different.

"I think it's a little bit of a Sisyphus thing," Miller said of Riggs' battle with his own inner demons. "He's going to climb and push the boulder up, and it's always going to kind of roll back... I don't know how long this show will last, but I think he should probably die at some point. Not soon, but at some point, that would be a way to say goodbye to the show."

It sounds like Miller already has the end of Lethal Weapon figured out, and it's going to be a pretty tragic series finale for Martin Riggs.

