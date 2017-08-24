Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Amidst all the mysteries and murder and action of Lethal Weapon, the heart of the show is really the bromance that has developed between Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) and Riggs (Clayne Crawford). At the end of Season 1, Riggs took off for Mexico to hunt down Tito Flores (Danny Mora) to get revenge for the murder of his wife. In response, Murtaugh decided to follow him across the border, either to stop him or help him.

When the season picks back up, we'll find both boys in Mexico, and in a moment of passion, Murtaugh will tell Riggs what we've all known for a while now: He loves him.

Riggs' response? It's not going to give you butterflies, that's for sure. This little confrontation between them will definitely mark a turning point for Lethal Weapon's dynamic duo.

"We get to play how [Riggs' response] affects their relationship moving forward," says showrunner Matt Miller.

Lethal Weapon returns Sept. 26 at 8/7c on Fox.