Legion managed to launch a huge story with an even huger following with only 8 episodes, but expect to see a little more of Legion (Dan Stevens), Lenny (Aubrey Plaza) Sydney (Rachel Keller) and all their cohorts in Season 2.

Legion's second season order has been upped to 10 episodes, meaning fans can expect an extra two hours to obsess over when the show finally returns. Details are thin on the ground about what to expect about the new season, but we do have one very interesting piece of casting news.

The 8 Most 4/20-Friendly Shows on TV

"Theres going to be a lot of things that are going to happen that I can't tell you," show creator Noah Hawley teased at the San Diego Comic-Con panel, "But what I can tell you is that Saïd Taghmaoui, who was recently on Wonder Woman, will be playing Amahl Farouk a.k.a. the Shadow King."

X-Men fans will recognize that name, since the Shadow King was a nemesis of Charles Xavier. An ancient mutant with vast psychic abilities, the Shadow King is the perfect new villain for Season 2.

And if that wasn't enough, Hawley also mentioned that he was working on a Dr. Doom movie for Fox. The man is in high demand!

Legion is expected to return to FX in 2018.