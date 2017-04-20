Today, April 20, is a national holiday (albeit not the kind you get off work for, unless you work somewhere really progressive) that unites people in joint celebration of a hobby passed down for generations. While we at TVGuide.com don't advocate doing anything illegal, we do get fired up about high quality, out-of-this-world TV.

So if you are observing this buzzed-about day, we want you to stay safe -- and not trip while figuring out what freakishly appropriate shows to enjoy with your buds. Here are eight 4/20-friendly programs you can watch that are straight fire.

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party



Longtime real-life pals Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg may seem to have little in common on the surface, but these two have at least one big shared passion: baking. Their "evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off limits," as the description goes, finds them cooking and talking smack with a diverse roster of celeb guests that includes Amber Rose, rapper Rick Ross and Seth Rogen. It'll re-air its first ever episode today at 4:20 because, of course it will.

How to watch: Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party airs Mondays at 10/9c on VH1

Add shows to your watchlist now

Broad City



Everybody's favorite New York City hot-mess-fest duo Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) are always getting themselves into wacky situations, due in part to their frequently altered mind states.

How to watch: Broad City returns to Comedy Central for Season 4 this summer; Seasons 1-3 are on Hulu and Amazon.



The Gorburger Show



TJ Miller's talk show is about a massive blue alien (Gorburger) who invades a Japanese variety show and enslaves its production crew so he can take it over and explore what it means to be a human. And that's not even the half of it. So, yeah.

How to watch: The Gorburger Show airs Sundays at midnight/11c on Comedy Central.

Angie Tribeca



All the rapid-fire ridiculousness of completely idiotic comedy classics like Airplane and The Naked Gun is packed into TBS's seriously silly cop show produced by Steve and Nancy Carell and features Rashida Jones and her corps of total dumbasses (including Jere Burns, Deon Cole and Hayes MacArthur) delivering demented dialogue, sophomoric humor and spit-take worthy slapstick gags with a straight face.

How to watch: Season 3 of Angie Tribeca airs Mondays at 10:30/9:30c on TBS. Episodes as they air can be found on Amazon. Seasons 1 and 2 are on Hulu.

Legion



FX's spectacular Marvel adaptation from the fertile mind of Noah Hawley is far out and trippy -- prime 4/20 material.

How to watch: Legion will return for Season 2 in 2018 but you can watch the first season on Hulu or Amazon.

Planet Earth II



Dude... nature! The second iteration of this landmark series offers up breathtaking visuals of lush landscapes as well as intense narratives about our animal friends that'll have you glued to the screen. Like this clip of a polar bear trying to pick a walrus to eat, for example. Mmmmm. Walrus.

How to watch: Planet Earth II airs on BBC America; check here for ways to watch, including iTunes, Amazon and more.

The Get Down



Baz Luhrmann's mad genius hip-hop series for Netflix may not always be a narrative homerun, but who cares? It's an eye-popping visual treat and the music -- like this number -- is great. So just go with it.

How to watch: The Get Down Parts 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix.

South Park



The enduring 4/20 classic. And while creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone might've struggled with how exactly to move forward after that day reality officially became more bizarre than their completely insane universe, the show may be needed now more than ever.

How to watch: South Park will return for Season 21 this summer on Comedy Central, where previous episodes air frequently. You can stream episodes from all South Park's seasons here, at South Park Studios, or on Hulu.