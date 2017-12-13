It's time to get that last-minute binge-watching in. Quite a few TV shows and films are leaving Netflix in January.

The top of the month will see a number of classics exiting from the platform, including Grease, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Mighty Ducks, Free Willy, Gremlins, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump and The Parent Trap. Plus, White Chicks, Miss Congeniality, Mean Girls, Mona Lisa Smile, andthe entire Saw film franchise will also be going away soon.

On the TV side, Seasons 14-17 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be leaving at the start of the month. The first two seasons of the USA comedy Sirens will disappear from Netflix after Jan. 15 and Season 7-10 of Futurama will be gone later in the month.

Fuller House and Great Movies Are Coming to Netflix in December

See the full list of what's leaving below.

Jan. 1

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Seasons 14-17

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Jan. 3

VHS

Jan. 4

Lost Seasons 1-6

Jan. 5

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Jan. 15

Sirens Seasons 1-2

Jan. 30

Futurama Seasons 7-10