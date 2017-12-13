It's time to get that last-minute binge-watching in. Quite a few TV shows and films are leaving Netflix in January.
The top of the month will see a number of classics exiting from the platform, including Grease, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Mighty Ducks, Free Willy, Gremlins, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump and The Parent Trap. Plus, White Chicks, Miss Congeniality, Mean Girls, Mona Lisa Smile, andthe entire Saw film franchise will also be going away soon.
On the TV side, Seasons 14-17 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be leaving at the start of the month. The first two seasons of the USA comedy Sirens will disappear from Netflix after Jan. 15 and Season 7-10 of Futurama will be gone later in the month.
See the full list of what's leaving below.
Jan. 1
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Seasons 14-17
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Jan. 3
VHS
Jan. 4
Lost Seasons 1-6
Jan. 5
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Jan. 15
Sirens Seasons 1-2
Jan. 30
Futurama Seasons 7-10