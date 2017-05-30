You already saw the trailer for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders when NBC released it during 2017-2018 schedule announcement, with Edie Falco facing throngs of press as the defense attorney in the high-profile murder case. But one thing you didn't see? Either of the Menendez Brothers, the subject of the new series.

Following the late April casting of Gus Halper as Erik Menendez, NBC has found the man who will play the elder Menendez brother. Former Young and the Restless actor Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Lyle Menendez, The Hollywood Reporter says. Villanueva's other credits include Days of Our Lives, Jane the Virgin and The Fosters.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders was ordered to series last summer during a spate of greenlights for true-crime related content following the success of HBO's The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst and Netflix's Making a Murderer, which opened up the murder case that sent Steven Avery to jail for a crime he says he didn't commit.

NBC's The Menendez Brothers will recreate the famous 1990s trial of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were charged with murdering their parents with shotguns. The defense stated that the siblings were acting in response to years of abuse, but the judge sentenced both brothers to life in prison.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers will air Thursday nights this fall on NBC.