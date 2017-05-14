



Edie Falco is taking center stage in the first look at NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Falco will anchor NBC's new drama as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, the fierce lawyer who defended the two brothers who were -- spoiler alert! -- convicted in 1994 of gruesomely killing their own parents five years prior.

"At the heart of this story, the what matters less than the why," Falco as Abramson claims in the voiceover for the teaser trailer of the new series. She then goes on to deliver her opening argument about how the Menendez brothers were innocent children who were terrorized into committing a crime that shocked the entire nation.

Abramson's compelling defense is juxtaposed with recreation footage of the brutal murder as Lyle and Erik shoot their parents with shotguns, splattering blood all over a decorated living room as the parents collapse to the ground.

Law & Order True Crime is the latest offering from prolific producer Dick Wolf and will follow story of how Lyle and Erik Menendez went from bereft orphans to prime suspects in their parents' murder. The brothers were tried separately at first, but after both trials ended with hung juries, they were tried together for a third trial that found them guilty. The men were then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers will premiere this fall on NBC, airing Thursdays at 10/9c, following This Is Us.