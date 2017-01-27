Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

With its Donald Trump-inspired episode still without a premiere date, Law & Order: SVU is looking toward another ripped-from-the-headlines story instead.

According to TV Line, the long-running NBC drama will air an episode this spring that is loosely inspired by the sexual harassment scandal involving former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson. The scandal, in which Carlson alleged that Ailes had her fired after she refused his sexual advances, resulted in Ailes' resignation and Carlson winning a $20 million settlement.

Dick Wolf: SVU's Trump episode might air in the spring

Titled "The Newsroom," SVU's episode will follow Howard Coyle, the powerful and obnoxious head of a major news network. Other characters include lead anchor Heidi, who TV Line describes as carrying a "devastating secret," Margery, a young and ambitious anchor who will stop at nothing to advance her own career, and George, one of the network's own pundits who knows everything that goes on in the newsroom.

Law & Order: SVU returns with new episodes Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9/8c on NBC.