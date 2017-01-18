Law & Order: SVU creator Dick Wolf thinks the show's Donald Trump-inspired episode will eventually see the light of day.

"I don't know when it's going to air," Wolf said Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter previews during the Chicago Justice panel. "The episode is an episode that was written nine months ago."

Wolf emphasized that he doesn't control NBC's schedule and that "I never pressure the network to schedule anything in a specific way except things like crossovers."

"I haven't been informed when it's going to air," he added. "I suspect it will be this spring, but I don't know."



The episode -- featuring Gary Cole as a Trump-like politician whose campaign is derailed after several women come forth with allegations against him -- was originally scheduled to air Oct. 26 (which is, coincidentally, Hillary Clinton's birthday) before being pushed back until Nov. 16. Following Trump's upset victory over Clinton, NBC indefinitely shelved the episode.

"The fact is, probably, I don't know that anyone's ever going to see this anyway," Cole told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "I don't know that the outcome was expected. I think maybe the thinking was that the outcome was not going to be this outcome and they would show it at some point, but now you're in a whole different ballgame."

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.