Olivia Benson has some beautiful trouble coming her way this season on Law & Order: SVU.

Brooke Shields is joining the long-running procedural in a recurring role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The details of her role are being kept secret for now, but her character will reportedly shake up Olivia's (Mariska Hargitay) world.

"I play a very different character from any I have ever played," Shields said in a statement to the trade. "I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit."

Shields isn't the only new face joining SVU this season. NBC announced earlier this week that Philip Winchester will reprise his Chicago Justice role of Peter Stone full time on Law & Order. For Shields, the SVU part comes after her recurring stint on ABC's The Middle and more than a decade since her last appearance on NBC in Lipstick Jungle.

Law & Order: SVU returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c. on NBC.