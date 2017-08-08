Chicago Justice will live on through Law & Order: SVU.

Deadline reports that Philip Winchester will move to another part of the Munchiverse next season when he reprises his ChiJu character Peter Stone on SVU in a recurring role. Stone was an Assistant State's Attorney on the canceled legal drama Chicago Justice, and he'll move to New York for a job as an Assistant District Attorney on Season 19.

Both shows are executive-produced by Dick Wolf, and it's common for characters on Wolf shows to cross over. Winchester started on Chicago P.D. and appeared in three episodes of that series. Plus, Peter Stone is the son of Ben Stone (Michael Moriarity), an ADA on the first four seasons of the original Law & Order.

Winchester is the second Chicago Justice star to transfer to another Dick Wolf series following the show's cancellation after one season: Jon Seda is returning to his previous show, Chicago P.D., as a series regular.

Law & Order: SVU returns Wednesday, Sep. 27 at 9/8c on NBC.