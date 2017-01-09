French police have arrested 16 people in connection to the October robbery of Kim Kardashian, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police officials said the arrests took place in a coordinated strike early Monday morning in several locations in the Paris region. The suspects range in age from 23 to 72. The suspects have not yet been charged, and police can hold them for up to 96 hours before they're forced to let them go.

Jean Veil, Kardashian's attorney in France, said the news of arrests is "a great satisfaction."

"These arrests are a nice surprise because we might be able to find the jewels," he told the French magazine L'Express on Monday.

Kim Kardashian

On Oct. 3 of last year, masked gunmen broke into the apartment where Kardashian was staying, bound and gagged her and put her in the bathtub, and stole about $11 million dollars worth of jewelry from the reality TV star.

Kardashian addressed the robbery publicly for the first time in a teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians last week, recalling the fear she felt in that moment during a conversation with her sisters. "They're going to shoot me in the back," she says. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."