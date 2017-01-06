Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for its twelfth season in March after a difficult few months for the family in which Kim Kardashian West was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in October and her husband Kanye West was hospitalized for sleep deprivation and exhaustion in November. Kardashian West has been uncharacteristically quiet in the months since the robbery, and has not publicly spoken about either of the crises -- until now, when she addresses these incidents for the first time in a new teaser for the show.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she says through tears as she tells her sisters Kourtney and Khloe about the night when thieves broke into her Paris hotel room, tied her up and stole her jewelry. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

The teaser also appears to capture the moment when she learns that Kanye West has been taken to the hospitalized after acting erratically.

"I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," she says later.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in March 2017 on E!.