It feels like ancient history now, but it wasn't that long ago reality show star and internet breaker Kim Kardashian was robbed in a super scary jewelry heist that sounded like something out of a summer blockbuster.

Of course, Kardashian has been practically silent about the event, apparently saving all her comments for the return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, if you can believe such a thing. She'll give a minute-by-minute account of what happened in the second episode of the season, which returns Sunday, March 5. However, other members of the Kardashian family aren't waiting to spill the beans. Mama bear Kris Jenner appeared on Ellen Monday to discuss how the family was affected by the incident.

17 suspects arrested in Kim Kardashian robbery investigation

"I was watching it and I was bawling when I saw it," Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres. "I just saw some of it, and I couldn't even watch the whole thing. I mean, it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time when something so awful happened to somebody that you love so much. It's changed the way we live our lives and just the way that we take care of our kids and my grandchildren."

Yikes. Check out Jenner's description of the event in this clip.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c on E!