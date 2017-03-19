Now Playing Who Said It: Stranger Things or Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Sunday's new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is when we'll finally get to hear Kim Kardashian West delve deep into what happened to her in Paris last October, when she was held at gunpoint while robbers lifted millions of dollars' worth of jewelry from her hotel room.

According to West, fans should brace for a very visceral experience accounting from her end, which will be tough for her to re-live, even still.

"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough," she warned her Twitter fans on Sunday. "However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted."

"I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me," she added. "I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband."

The Kardashians are finally opening up about Kim's robbery

West went on to thank fans for supporting her during such a difficult moment in her life and added a special bit of thanks to the French police who investigated the crime and, ultimately, arrested and charged four suspects for the incident.

I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

In the previews for the episode, a visibly devastated West recounts the terrifying moment when she believed her life was in danger as armed intruders invaded her room to steal her belongings.

"I was like, I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision, and either be shot in the back -- it makes me so upset to think about it," she remembered. "But either they're going to shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked, I'm f***ed. There's no way out."

In a second preview, she explained that the hotel's concierge was also taken captive by the assailants, who'd tied him up and instructed him to take them to the room of "the rapper's wife" and then used him as an interpreter.

The trio also ran through their theories as to how the intruders had so much information about her whereabouts and belongings -- including attributing West's Snapchat stories from that night to confirming that she was in her room alone, without the presence of her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, or sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"They had to have known we were leaving that day," said West. "They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!