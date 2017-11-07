Hollywood's doors continue to shut for Kevin Spacey in the aftermath of several allegations of sexual assault, with the latest rejection coming from CBS.

According to Variety, Spacey was scheduled to make a guest appearance during the The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special. He participated in the filming of the show back in October, performing a musical number with Carol Burnett, Kristin Chenoweth, and Bernadette Peters. Variety confirms that his appearance in the final telecast has been cut, but there's no word yet on whether parts of the musical number not featuring him might make the final cut.

Netflix Says It Won't Make House of Cards if Kevin Spacey Is Involved

This news comes on the heels of Netflix's announcement that they will no longer be involved with any production of House of Cards that involves Spacey. Several of Spacey's projects for film and TV have also been dropped in the wake of this scandal, and Spacey has been dropped by his publicist and his agent. It seems like everyone who's anyone is getting as far from Spacey as possible these days.

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special airs on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.