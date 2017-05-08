Ryan Seacrest might be Hollywood's busiest man, but his newest partner in airtime is hoping to share him with another TV show.

With an American Idol reboot on the rise at ABC, just as his new tenure as Kelly Ripa's Live co-host has officially begun, Seacrest has revealed that he's not so sure he'll be able to resume his post as host of the reality competition show. But he's got at least one major name cheering for him to do so.

On Monday's new episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa asked Seacrest about the news that Idol will soon return, saying, "This has been in the press a lot, and let me just say I like it. I like it a lot. And I'm hoping this is true ... this has to happen. I went into seclusion when American Idol was cancelled. Are you going to host it? Please tell me yes."

At first, he joked, "Whatever you want. You're my work wife. I say yes and bow to you," before clarifying. "No, no no. I don't know about that part yet. We haven't gotten that far. So this was news to me last week. I said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now,' hoping somewhere it would come back ... I had no idea it was being talked about to come [to ABC] until late last week I saw a rumor in the news, so I made a phone call. And they said, and they said yeah, it may actually end up here, and I said well that's kind of good to know since I work here."

Report: ABC wins the bidding war for American Idol

However, he went on to add that with his busy work schedule at Live and with his radio show, he might not be able to resume the hosting gig that made him a megastar, which was not what Ripa wanted to hear at all.

"Yes you can!" she exclaimed. "Here's what I know. I know that you're busy in the mornings. I get it. It's hard doing double duty. You've got the radio show, you've got this, but your nights are free ... you can do this. You can disconnect. On the days where you have to do it the morning after I will totally -- you won't even have to think. I will do it all for you."

Your move, Seacrest.