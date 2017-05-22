Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

What we all expected to be a cute new round of Carpool Karaoke turned into a total dish session on the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

During The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017, Katy Perry joined James Corden in the car to sing a few of her greatest hits. What Corden probably didn't expect, however, was his question about her "bad blood" with Taylor Swift to get such an extensive answer.

"Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Perry said. "And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me... It was a full shut down, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it?'"

For those unfamiliar, the kerfuffle started over a handful of backup dancers that moved from Taylor Swift's tour to Katy Perry's, and it snowballed from there. Swift has all but confirmed that she wrote "Bad Blood" about Perry, and Perry's new song "Swish Swish" is believed to be the latest clapback in the feud.

"Karma!" Katy Perry continued, "What I want to say is that, like, I'm ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there is going to be a reaction. And trust me, daddy, there's going to be a reaction."

Perry managed to finish on a positive note though, reminding the audience that women pulling together is what matters at the end of the day.

"I think personally that women together, not divided -- and like none of this petty sh-t -- women together will heal the world."

At the end of the day, Perry confirmed that all she'd need to kill the feud would be a text from Swift saying that it was time to "take the beef off the grill" in Corden's words.

