Harry Styles ended his week-long Late Late Show residency with the event everyone has been waiting for: Carpool Karaoke, James Corden's signature segment (which is getting a primetime special on Monday).

Styles and Corden hopped in the Range Rover and basically just acted like two friends hanging out. And they actually are friends, so they have an easy rapport. Corden is more comfortable ribbing Styles than he usually is with celebrity guests, and it led to some great moments, like at the beginning, when Corden laughed at the One Directioner for saying he sometimes cries when performing his dramatic song "Sign of the Times" "in, like, a cool way."

But the thing is, Harry really is extremely cool, as demonstrated during a bit where they swapped clothes to demonstrate how Styles can make anything look good and Corden can make anything look dorky. Styles can make a Hawaiian shirt or a golf sweater look straight out of GQ. The only thing Styles couldn't quite pull off was a mesh tank top -- until he put on sunglasses. Then he looked like a rock star.

Harry Styles and James Corden, The Late Late Show

Spirited renditions of Outkast's "Hey Ya!" and Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie's "Endless Love" led into a discussion of Harry as a romantic movie leading man. He said is favorite movie is The Notebook, which Corden called out as him pandering to the girls who love him. Corden had him show off his romance chops, acting out scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic, with Styles as Julia Roberts ("why am I always Julia Roberts?") and Kate Winslet.

They sang three songs from Styles' self-titled debut album, "Sign of the Times," "Sweet Creature" and "Kiwi." I bet Corden's going to miss Styles when he leaves.

