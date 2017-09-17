Julia Louis-Dreyfus made Emmy history tonight with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win. She now has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards for acting, tying Cloris Leachman's record. She also broke the record for wins for by a performer for the same role, winning a sixth consecutive Emmy for playing Selina Meyer on HBO's Veep.

"This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime," she said during her acceptance speech on Sunday evening. She also joked about a potential storyline for the upcoming season. "We did have a whole story about impeachment but we abandoned that because were were worried someone else might get to it first."

Check Out Our Complete Emmy Awards Coverage Here

This will be it for her wins as Selina, though. HBO recently announced that the comedy would end its run at the conclusion of this upcoming season.

Veep to End After Season 7

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)