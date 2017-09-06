HBO's greatest comedy series is about to come to an end. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this afternoon that Veep Season 7 will be the last.

"It became clear that this season should be the last season," Julia Louis-Dreyfus says about the decision to put the show to bed. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series... Let's face it, this has been a role of a lifetime."

Showrunner David Mandel echoes the sentiment that there will be a finality to the story when Veep finally comes to a close. "I'm so fucking excited for what we've got on the board and for fans to see what we've cooked up," Mandel says.

We can't ignore the fact that HBO is now about to lose two of its most popular shows back to back with Veep taking a final bow and the final season of Game of Thrones heading our way. Westworld is definitely a fresh new obsession, but HBO has got to be on the hunt for two new show-stoppers to fill these huge gaps in their lineup.

Veep Season 7 is set to air in 2018 on HBO.