Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer. The Veep star revealed her diagnosis in a thoughtful Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," her note read. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she received the news a day after her history Emmy win, in which she took home her sixth consecutive statue for playing Selina Meyer on the HBO series. Per HBO, her diagnosis had no influence on the network's decision to end the series after seven seasons and they will adjust their schedule accordingly while she seeks treatment.

Season 7 of Veep is slated to air sometime in 2018 on HBO.