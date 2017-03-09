The only mothers Josh Radnor is going to meet in his next network role are the mothers of his students. The former How I Met Your Mother star is gearing up to make his return to network television and has been cast in Jason Katims' NBC pilot Drama High.

The series, which has a solid chance to go to series based on NBC's relationship with Katims and the network's penchant for emotional drama, follows a high school teacher who rallies the community around him thanks to his passion for the arts and the dedication he has to this students. Radnor lands the lead role, a Pennsylvania teacher named Lou who has three kids and moves from the English department to the drama department.

Stranger Things' Barb cast in Jason Katims' pilot

Katims, who was behind NBC's Parenthood and Friday Night Lights, will write the pilot and executive produce the series, which is based on a true story. Rosie Perez, Moana's Auli'i Cravalho and Stranger Things' Shannon Purser were previously cast.

Radnor's last TV role was on PBS' Mercy Street, which was canceled after two seasons earlier today.