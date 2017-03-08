Apparently meeting Stranger Things' Barb (Shannon Purser) in real life brings about the same sort of admiration as seeing her fan-favorite role in the Netflix show.

Purser has joined the NBC pilot Drama High, according to Deadline, after the pilot's creator, Friday Night Lights' Jason Katims, met her and decided to write a role specifically for the young actress.

Drama High is based on the book of the same name, and follows a passionate school teacher who rallies his school and town around him with his dedication to the school's drama program. Purser will play a student who works hard to be part of the program's production even though many consider her to not be school-production material.

Stranger Things' breakout star joins Riverdale

Rosie Perez, Moana star Auli'i Cravalho and Rarmian Newton were previously cast in the pilot.

Purser made a splash as Barb, the bespectacled and doomed friend of Nancy in Netflix's surprise sci-fi hit Stranger Things. Barb died from wounds caused by being eaten by an inter-dimensional monster. Purser is currently recurring on Riverdale as Ethel Muggs.

Stranger Things' second season -- which almost certainly won't feature Barb, because she's dead (yes, she's dead for real) -- will be released later this year on Halloween.