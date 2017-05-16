Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Jordan Peele is preparing to blow audience's minds once again.

The famed comedian and Get Out writer/director is executive producing the horror-drama series Lovecraft Country for HBO. Peele is teaming up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Brothers television for the endeavor. He will executive produce the series with Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Underground showrunner Misha Green, who is also penning the script, according to Deadline.

The series is based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name which was released last year. It follows 25-year old Atticus Black after his father goes missing. Atticus embarks on a road trip with his childhood friend Letitia and his Uncle George across 1950s Jim Crow America where they must "survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a [H.P.] Lovecraft paperback."

"When I first read Lovecraft Country I knew it had the potential to be unlike anything else on television," Green told Deadline. "Jordan, JJ, Bad Robot, Warner Bros and HBO are all in the business of pushing the limits when it comes to storytelling, and I am beyond thrilled to be working with them on this project."

Lovecraft Country is a perfect follow-up for Peele who catapulted to new heights after his smash hit film Get Out. The psychological thriller horror movie grossed a whopping $215 million after being made for a measly $4.5 million.

Get Out proved that Peele knows how to blend the terrifying with the socially relevant -- which can only be helped by Green who has done a masterful job of turning Underground's slave narrative into relevant 2017 themes. Abrams is also the man who gave us Lost (regardless of how you feel about the finale), the Star Trek film series reboot and Super 8.

It seems that Lovecraft Country is already adding all the perfect ingredients for a must-watch TV show. Sign us up!