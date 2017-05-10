One week after Twitter asked to #FireColbert due to a profanity-laden gay joke about Vladimir Putin and President Trump, Jon Stewart showed up to have his old friend Stephen Colbert's back.

During the Late Show With Stephen Colbert's star-studded Daily Show reunion, which also boasted Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry, Stewart filmed a one-on-one segment with his former correspondent, taking the time to defend him for the controversial joke that landed him in hot water with certain viewers. (Despite reports to the contrary, Colbert's joke -- saying the only thing President Trump's mouth is good for is "being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster" -- did not lead to an investigation from the FCC.)

"I've been reading about you," Stewart began. "I've been seeing about you in the news. You have a potty mouth."

Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert with sincere reverse-trolling

The former colleagues then discussed a late night host like Colbert's role in "making sense of things" politically, with Stewart admitting that he sometimes misses the thrill. But overall, Stewart wanted viewers to know that viewers are in good hands with Colbert -- and that the latter's profanity is not what America should be protesting with hashtags.

"The things that you say -- even if they're crass or even if they in some ways are not respectful enough to the office of the presidency .... We can insult; he can injure. It's the difference between insult and injury," Stewart concluded. "And for the life of me I do not understand why in this country we try and hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It's bizarre."

