On Monday, Late Show host Stephen Colbert made a crude sexual joke about President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin in response to Trump's rude treatment of Colbert's friend, CBS reporter John Dickerson.

"The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster," were his exact words.

Both Trump supporters and those who believe Colbert's comment was homophobic reacted by calling for Colbert to be fired. Although, there were some angry viewers who were just upset over the indecency of the remark.

Colbert finally responded to the controversy during his monologue on Wednesday's show. He gently trolled his trolls before switching to a statement of support for gay people.

Here's his full statement:

Welcome to The Late Show. I'm your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I'm still the host! Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don't regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight. So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else but that.

Is Stephen Colbert a homophobe? No. Was it a good joke? No. Should he be fired for it? No. Will he be fired for it? Of course not. Is it time to move on from this controversy? Very much yes.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)