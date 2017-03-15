John Larroquette, who people of a certain age will remember as the morally compromised, perpetually sex-hungry lawyer Dan Fielding on NBC's '80s comedy Night Court, is coming back to the form for CBS' pilot Me, Myself and I. As Deadline reports, he'll have a starring role opposite Bobby Moynihan -- both of them playing versions of Alex Riley in the show that looks at one man's life over a 50-year span.

Larroquette, who won five Emmys for Night Court, will play the version of Alex who's a 65-year-old in 2042. (Moynihan plays the present-day Alex, at age 40.) When we meet Alex in the future, he's newly retired, financially and creatively secure and looking to squeeze the most out of the time he has left. Dan Kopelman, from ABC's Galavant, will write the script, which also shows Alex as a 14-year-old in 1991.

The series, widely assumed to mean the departure of Moynihan from his gig on Saturday Night Live if it gets picked up, would mean a significant career turn for Larroquette too. He's been doing more dramatic fare in recent years, appearing as a series regular on TNT's The Librarians, and filling roles on The Practice -- where he earned an Emmy -- and Boston Legal. Should Me, Myself and I go to series, he could still stay on The Librarians, since the two shows film at opposing times of year. Also joining the cast is Mandell Maughan, who stars in Seeso's semi-scripted real estate comedy Bajillion Dollar Properties. She'll be playing Maggie, the mom of 14-year-old Alex, who has not yet been cast.

