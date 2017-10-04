Jimmy Kimmel has a message for politicians who say it's soon to talk about gun control: It's not. The late-night host is once again speaking up after the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday evening which left 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

The tragic incident has now surpassed 2016's shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in which 49 people were killed, as the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Many politicians and celebrities have since spoken up about the need for stricter gun control laws including Hillary Clinton and California senator Kamala Harris. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the calls for policy change, saying it's too soon to discuss.

"Maybe it's too soon for you because deep down inside you know," he said during his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "In your heart, you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want and now you wanna cover yourself until this storm of outrage passes, you can go back to your dirty business as usual."

He continued: "But it's not too soon for us because we're Americans and the last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment, so we will talk about it. And shame on you for suggesting we do otherwise."

