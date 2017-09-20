Jimmy Kimmel just put Senator Bill Cassidy on notice. During Tuesday night's opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he called out the politician for his proposed new healthcare bill, co-created by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Dubbed the "Jimmy Kimmel Test" by Cassidy, the test proposes that a newborn kid -- like Kimmel's -- who is born with a preexisting condition would have access to all the healthcare they'll need within their first year of life. Per the senator, it was inspired by Kimmel's emotional monologue in May detailing his newborn son's heart surgery.

Despite it bearing his namesake, Kimmel says the new healthcare bill passes a different test. "With this one, your child with a preexisting condition will get the care he needs if, and only if, his father is Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise, you might be screwed."

After breaking down what the new bill entails, Kimmel then urged the American public to get proactive. "Healthcare is complicated. It's boring. I don't wanna talk about it. The details are confusing. And that's what these guys are relying on," he said.

He continued: "They're counting on you to be so overwhelmed with all of the information you just trust them to take care of you but they're not taking care of you. They're taking care of the people who give them money like insurance companies and we're all just looking at our Instagram accounts, liking things while they're voting on whether people can afford to keep their children alive or not. Most of the congresspeople who vote on this bill probably won't even read it. And they want us to do the same. They want us to treat it like an iTunes service agreement."

Jimmy Kimmel Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

The late-night host closed out his speech with a challenge to Sen. Cassidy to join the bipartisan committee in Congress working to improve healthcare. But if it doesn't, Kimmel says to "stop using my name 'cause I don't want my name on it. There's a new Jimmy Kimmel Test for you. It's called a lie detector test. You're welcome to stop by the studio and take it any day."

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.