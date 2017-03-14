Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Terrorists, you better watch your knees because Person of Interest's John Reese is back! Well, almost.

Jim Caviezel, who played the sly former special op in CBS' cyber-thriller, is returning to the network in a new untitled pilot about Navy SEALs, according to Deadline. He's been cast as Jason, the leader of his team of SEALs who's well respected and experienced in the field. I mean, you don't hire Caviezel to play the guy who's never held a gun before, right?

The show itself sounds right up CBS' alley, as it follows a team of SEALs as they train, plan and execute highly dangerous missions designed to take out bad guys. The pilot comes from Shameless' Chris Chulack and Justified's Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.

Amy Acker will star in Fox's Marvel's pilot

Previously cast were former CSI: NY star A.J. Buckley, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr. and Toni Trucks.

In addition to fighting supercomputers on Person of Interest, Caviezel's credits include The Thin Red Line, Passion of the Christ and Frequency.