Fox's Marvel pilot has rooted out its leading lady. (Person of Interest pun!)

Amy Acker will play the lead in Matt Nix's untitled Marvel pilot for the network, The Hollywood Reporter says, and many adoring geeks (yours truly included) applauded.

The pilot follows the mutants-are-deemed-bad-by-the-government formula of most Marvel properties, focusing on a set of parents who discover their children have superpowers and must go on the run with their kiddos lest goons snatch them up and hand them over to scientists to be poked by needles. Acker will play Kate Stewart, the mother, and Stephen Moyer (The Bastard Executioner, vampire Beeeeel in True Blood) will play her estranged husband and father of the children.

Acker is a fantastic get as she has built-in genre credit thanks to appearances in Dollhouse, Angel, Alias and Person of Interest.

Also joining the series will be Emma Dumont (Bunheads) as Polaris, a mutant who can manipulate magnetism, and Percy Hynes White (Between) as Andy, a loner. Natalie Alyn Lind, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford and Sean Teale were previously announced as cast members.