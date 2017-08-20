Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – August 19-20, 2017

Following the news of Jerry Lewis' death Sunday at the age of 91, Hollywood has spoken up en masse about the impact of the comedy legend's career.

From those who'd worked with him to those who'd been inspired and influenced by his work -- or even just entertained by his work -- celebrities have been paying sincere tribute to the late star's work on social media Sunday.

Rose Marie, who shared the screen with Lewis on The Dick Van Dyke Show credited Lewis with helping her get through "one of the worst times in my life."

Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe pic.twitter.com/0OoQV4yaae — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) August 20, 2017

Carl Reiner revealed that he'd first gotten to see Lewis at work in 1947, when he and Dean Martin first teamed up to share the stage for what would become the legendary comedy troupe, Martin and Lewis.

Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

So saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Lewis, a true comic icon. In Boston 1947 I roared at his and Dean's first ever performance — carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 20, 2017

Dane Cook, who credits Lewis as being his mentor, wrote that he was encouraged by the thought of Lewis finally re-joining Martin.

The thought of Martin & Lewis reuniting today just gave me chills. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

Others offered condolences to the family and praised Lewis' long-lived career and accomplishments in comedy.

Once asked SNL legend Herb Sargent what's the funniest thing you ever saw? He instantly said, "Martin and Lewis, 1940's, in a club." — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 20, 2017

Darling Jerry, I ❤️'d You & Dean When I Was Little,But FELL IN LOVE WITH U WHEN WE PLAYED SNOW WHITE & 7 DWARVES ON S&C...U PLAYED ALL 7🙌🏻

🌹 — Cher (@cher) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

We will miss Jerry so much. I can't believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. pic.twitter.com/wpHtjuWwmp — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 20, 2017

It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewis https://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) August 20, 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent.



If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP https://t.co/VE5KZMETMU — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2017

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him. RIP #JerryLewis A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

#RIPJerryLewis. It was a treat to spend a few Labor Days with you. #MDA pic.twitter.com/YoGO2O460D — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 20, 2017

From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship. Rip Jerry pic.twitter.com/Jfu2cXZEju — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) August 20, 2017

I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a true movie legend and comedy pioneer. Rest in peace — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/KA0TWrvYir — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017

Goodbye Jerry

You invented the whole thing

Thank you doesn't even get close

Love — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) August 20, 2017

The master. Rest peacefully Jerry. pic.twitter.com/frFMGTx6Dl — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) August 20, 2017

Dear Jerry💙

Dad will be as happy to see you as I'm sad to see you go.

Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I'll always love you. pic.twitter.com/iImROGLKnl — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) August 20, 2017

I mourn the passing of my friend Jerry Lewis. He was the Friars Club's Abbott and I its Dean. He could always make me laugh. pic.twitter.com/aZ1ZmMM2Y5 — Larry King (@kingsthings) August 20, 2017

Sad to read about the passing of Jerry Lewis. We met when we both received honorary degrees from Emerson in '93; how he made me laugh! RIP. pic.twitter.com/fNKcEyXFXK — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 20, 2017

To lose @IAmDickGregory & #JerryLewis days apart... My thoughts and prayers to your families, talent like yours can never be equalled! #RIP — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 20, 2017

And charity. I always loved spending time with the man. https://t.co/BJEgRgsY5z — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 20, 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017