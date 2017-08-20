Following the news of Jerry Lewis' death Sunday at the age of 91, Hollywood has spoken up en masse about the impact of the comedy legend's career.

From those who'd worked with him to those who'd been inspired and influenced by his work -- or even just entertained by his work -- celebrities have been paying sincere tribute to the late star's work on social media Sunday.

Rose Marie, who shared the screen with Lewis on The Dick Van Dyke Show credited Lewis with helping her get through "one of the worst times in my life."

Carl Reiner revealed that he'd first gotten to see Lewis at work in 1947, when he and Dean Martin first teamed up to share the stage for what would become the legendary comedy troupe, Martin and Lewis.

Dane Cook, who credits Lewis as being his mentor, wrote that he was encouraged by the thought of Lewis finally re-joining Martin.

Others offered condolences to the family and praised Lewis' long-lived career and accomplishments in comedy.

Man... I'm just floored. Growing up all kids have super heroes... #jerrylewis was mine. Such a funny man. A brilliant physical comedian. My brother Shawn and I grew up watching Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin. These two helped us dream. He was hilarious and charitable. You will forever be remembered with a smile. We can look at your films and your work and we can momentarily feel better about life. That is why I work as hard as I do. I'm a fool, I'm a clown, I'm a crusader for people's smiles. We do what we have to do to make the world feel better. Thank you for the many smiles you put on my face and thank u for being a light for a little boy with big dreams to follow. Rest well. Make God laugh 😂 #ripjerrylewis🙏🏽

