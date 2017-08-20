Comedic actor Jerry Lewis, known best for his work in The Nutty Professor and for his screen collaborations with Dean Martin, has died at the age of 91.

Lewis, who won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2009 for his philanthropic work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day telethon, had enjoyed an illustrious career for seven decades, since his feature film debut in 1949's My Friend Irma.

He and Martin joined forces to create the comedic troupe Martin and Lewis at the start of his career and would go on to share the silver screen in several pictures, including Scared Stiff, Road to Bali, Artists and Models, At War with the Army, Living It Up, Sailor Beware, Hollywood or Bust, You're Never Too Young, My Friend Irma Goes West, The Caddy, That's My Boy, The Stooge, 3 Ring Circus, Money from Home, and Jumping Jacks.

Lewis was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1966 for his work in Boeing, Boeing, and shared a 1952 Emmy nomination with Lewis for their comedy host.

Though Lewis was still active in his later years, he suffered from several health problems including heart disease which required open-heart surgery, prostate cancer which also required surgery, and diabetes.

According to Variety, the actor died in his home on Sunday.

Hollywood has been mourning the loss of this legend on social media, following the news of his passing.

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius pic.twitter.com/4YuuXpRT0p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 20, 2017

How lucky are we to have ever had Jerry Lewis in the 1st place? We'll certainly never see his equal again. What a giant. RIP my friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017